 PARASITE SE LLEVÓ EL PREMIO A MEJOR PELÍCULA 

Parasite se convirtió en el primer trabajo de habla no inglesa en ganar el premio a la Mejor Película, y su director Bong Joon Ho también fue reconocido por su labor. El film además ganó en la categoría de Mejor película extranjera y mejor guión.





Como se esperaba, Joaquín Phoenix ganó como Mejor Actor por Joker y Renee Zellweger por su increíble actuación en Judy.

“1917”, “Contra lo imposible”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Guasón”, “Mujercitas”, “Historia de un matrimonio”, y “Érase una vez en Hollywood” eran las demás películas nominadas a llevarse el máximo galardón.

LA LISTA DE GANADORES A LOS PREMIOS OSCAR 2020

Mejor película



Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Woman

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

GANADORA Parasite

Mejor director



Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

GANADOR Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)



Actriz protagónica



Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Saorise Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

GANADORA Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)

Actor protagónico



Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

GANADOR Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)



Actor de reparto



GANADOR Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Actriz de reparto



GANADORA Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)



Fotografía



GANADOR 1917 (Roger Deakins)

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)



Película extranjera



GANADOR Parasite (Corea del Sur)

Pain and Glory (España)

Corpus Christi (Polonia)

Honeyland (Macedonia)

Les Miserables (Francia)



Película de animación



How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

GANADOR Toy Story 4



Diseño de vestuario



The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

GANADOR Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Documental



GANADOR American Factory

The Cave

Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland



Mejor cortometraje documental



In the Absence

GANADOR Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha



Maquillaje y peinado



GANADOR Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Canción original



“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman

GANADOR "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin

"I'm Standing With You" (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren

"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo



Diseño de producción



1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

GANADOR Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite



Edición



GANADOR Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland y Michael McCusker)

El irlandés (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parásito (Jinmo Yang)

Edición de sonido



Ad Astra

GANADOR Ford vs. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Guión original



1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

GANADOR Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

Guión adaptado



The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

GANADOR Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)



Mejor mezcla de sonido



Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

Joker

GANADOR 1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Mejores efectos especiales



GANADOR 1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Mejor película corta de animación



Daughter

GANADOR Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Mejor película corta de acción real



Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

GANADOR The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister